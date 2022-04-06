Strs Ohio Sells 15,700 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 391,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 236,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 823.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 134,779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 96.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 46,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after buying an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

