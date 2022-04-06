Strs Ohio Sells 24,728 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Ball news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

