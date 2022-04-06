Strs Ohio Sells 400 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Maximus were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus stock opened at $76.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Maximus Profile (Get Rating)

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.