Strs Ohio Sells 69 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 196.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 63,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,921 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,981,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth $454,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $307.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.40. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $305.93 and a one year high of $546.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $357.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.29.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.22.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

