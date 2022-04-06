Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €16.40 ($18.02) price target on Südzucker in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($15.38) target price on Südzucker in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €13.10 ($14.40) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($9.89) target price on Südzucker in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.03 ($14.32).

Shares of SZU stock opened at €11.69 ($12.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.84. Südzucker has a fifty-two week low of €9.75 ($10.71) and a fifty-two week high of €14.62 ($16.07).

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

