Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Superior Drilling Products has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.38.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, repair, sale and rental of drilling tools for oil and natural gas drilling industry. Its drilling solutions include the patented Drill-N-Ream well bore conditioning tool, Strider oscillation system technology, completion tools, V-Stream, DR Stringer, and PDC Bit Repair.

