SVB Leerink Weighs in on Phreesia, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Phreesia in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.13). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.67) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.54) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $58.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.69.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $29.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $76.10.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,468,000 after acquiring an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

