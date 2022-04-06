Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Insider Buys £106,278.92 in Stock

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) insider Anil Thadani acquired 241,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106,278.92 ($139,382.19).
Symphony International stock opened at GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.56, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.49 ($0.01).
About Symphony International
