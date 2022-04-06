Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) vs. The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) and The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and The Glimpse Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchronoss Technologies $280.61 million 0.55 -$22.94 million ($1.20) -1.47 The Glimpse Group $3.42 million 23.15 -$6.09 million N/A N/A

The Glimpse Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Synchronoss Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Synchronoss Technologies and The Glimpse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchronoss Technologies -8.13% -10.81% -1.82% The Glimpse Group N/A -68.10% -54.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Synchronoss Technologies and The Glimpse Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchronoss Technologies 0 1 3 0 2.75 The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synchronoss Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.54, suggesting a potential upside of 214.63%. Given Synchronoss Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synchronoss Technologies is more favorable than The Glimpse Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Synchronoss Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchronoss Technologies beats The Glimpse Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchronoss Technologies (Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings. The company was founded by James M. McCormick and Stephen G. Waldis in 2000 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

About The Glimpse Group (Get Rating)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

