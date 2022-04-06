Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading 10.7% Higher

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) shot up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.22. 534 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

