Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €19.20 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) received a €19.20 ($21.10) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price objective on Takkt in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €15.52 ($17.05) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €15.27 and its 200-day moving average is €14.79. Takkt has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 1-year high of €16.78 ($18.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 21.40.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.