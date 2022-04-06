Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Joel Riddle Buys 121,187 Shares of Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Joel Riddle bought 121,187 shares of Tamboran Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.27 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,841.68 ($24,692.99).

Joel Riddle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Joel Riddle purchased 55,700 shares of Tamboran Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,102.50 ($13,610.90).

The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 9.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing early-stage, unconventional gas resources. It holds interests in three exploration permits and one application, all of which are located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manly, Australia.

