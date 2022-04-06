Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TARO opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,715,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,763,000 after buying an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,077,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

