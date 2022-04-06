Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HQH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,346,000 after acquiring an additional 142,576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 30,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQH opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

