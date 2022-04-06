Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Given New €8.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €8.20 ($9.01) to €8.80 ($9.67) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Tenaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.76.

TS stock opened at $29.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenaris will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in Tenaris by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 9,214,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,511,000 after purchasing an additional 890,464 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 135,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth about $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after buying an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

