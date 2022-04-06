Terry-Ann Burrell Sells 1,787 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BEAM opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.19. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
