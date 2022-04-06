Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $790.00 at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Cowen from $660.00 to $790.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 27.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 target price (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. New Street Research lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,091.26 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market cap of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $908.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $961.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

