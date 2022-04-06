Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.98.
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $71.68.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 48,491.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 823,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,434,000 after buying an additional 821,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $47,757,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 929,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,003,000 after buying an additional 425,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,285,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
