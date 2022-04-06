The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Container Store Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The Container Store Group has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,464,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,657,000 after buying an additional 110,071 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,632,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,290,000 after buying an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,980,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 950,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

