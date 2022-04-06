The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Price Target to $3.90

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

LDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered loanDepot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.44.

Get loanDepot alerts:

loanDepot stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.87 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 1,010,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $3,677,557.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $273,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,258,477 shares of company stock valued at $4,610,817.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in loanDepot by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in loanDepot by 18.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About loanDepot (Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.