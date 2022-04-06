The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $40.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.27 on Monday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.