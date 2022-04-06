The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Trading 0.4% Higher

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,008 ($13.22) and last traded at GBX 1,004 ($13.17). 122,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 132,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,031.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £750.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

In other news, insider Kevin Carter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,072 ($14.06) per share, with a total value of £21,440 ($28,118.03). Also, insider Michael Warren purchased 1,000 shares of The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 980 ($12.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,800 ($12,852.46).

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

