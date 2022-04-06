The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $563.16

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 563.16 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.59). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 577.50 ($7.57), with a volume of 149,624 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £749.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 563.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from The Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

