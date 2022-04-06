The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

TTC stock opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.48.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

