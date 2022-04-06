Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 13th. Theratechnologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Theratechnologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ THTX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THTX. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Theratechnologies (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.