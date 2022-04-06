Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones Acquires 58 Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones bought 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £138.62 ($181.80).

Mitchells & Butlers stock opened at GBX 242.20 ($3.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 238.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52-week low of GBX 191.90 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 334 ($4.38).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.59) target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.57 ($4.68).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

