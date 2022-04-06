TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

Shares of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.66. TMC the metals shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 50,179 shares.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TMC the metals from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.65.

In related news, CEO Gerard Barron purchased 23,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $50,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrew Hall purchased 28,000 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $59,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $137,010.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $1,723,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $7,055,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $1,852,000. FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc, formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

