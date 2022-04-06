Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of TOST opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 37,308 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $875,245.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,600 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 428,351 shares of company stock worth $12,568,237.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.