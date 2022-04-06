Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $209.36 million, a P/E ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

