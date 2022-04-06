Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Shares Down 0.1%

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. 30,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 51,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 696,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

