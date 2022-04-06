Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.98 and traded as high as C$1.56. Trevali Mining shares last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 261,393 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.26.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29.

Trevali Mining ( TSE:TV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

