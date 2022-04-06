Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85, with a volume of 138222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.75.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ATB Capital upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.97.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.19. The stock has a market cap of C$921.47 million and a PE ratio of 54.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

