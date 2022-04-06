TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain Sells 125 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $12,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Edward Chamberlain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.35, for a total value of $10,918.75.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 125 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total value of $10,675.00.

TNET opened at $96.12 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $171,716,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,330,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,399,000 after acquiring an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,681,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,181,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.98.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

