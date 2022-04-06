Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Raymond James

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tritium DCFC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Tritium DCFC alerts:

NASDAQ DCFC opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43. Tritium DCFC has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.