Truist Financial Weighs in on Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of INFI opened at $1.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 122.91% and a negative net margin of 2,436.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

