Truist Financial Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.63. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

TPX stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

