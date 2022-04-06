Tungsten (OTCMKTS:TGTNF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Tungsten Co. plc (OTCMKTS:TGTNF – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Tungsten Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electronic invoice delivery, supply chain finance, and spend analytics technology services. It operates through the following segments: Tungsten Network, Tungsten Network Finance, and Corporate. The Tungsten Network segment offers e-invoicing and spend analytics.

