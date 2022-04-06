Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

