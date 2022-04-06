Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The firm has a market cap of $222.69 million, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,502,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 300,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twin Disc by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 410,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.
Twin Disc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.
