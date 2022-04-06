UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in UBS Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

