Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.46

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.46 and traded as high as C$29.59. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 83,730 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$27.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.46. The company has a market cap of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,172.40.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 1.7399999 EPS for the current year.

About Uni-Select (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

