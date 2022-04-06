Unilever’s (ULVR) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($54.16) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,600 ($60.33) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.28) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.97) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,948.33 ($51.78).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,536.50 ($46.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The company has a market cap of £90.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.55). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,614.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,808.17.

In related news, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.35) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,403.28). Also, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,834 ($50.28) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,146.62). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

