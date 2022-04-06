Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 2,188 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after buying an additional 290,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,145,000 after buying an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,776,000 after purchasing an additional 42,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agree Realty by 19.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,036,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,677,000 after purchasing an additional 167,003 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $80.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Agree Realty from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.03 per share, with a total value of $111,988.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADC opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Agree Realty had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

