Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 7,104 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 288,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 687,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 85,933 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

DOC stock opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

