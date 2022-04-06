Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,978 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 771,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.16. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $19.22 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

