Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.10% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORT. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 41,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

MORT stock opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.