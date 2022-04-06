Van ECK Associates Corp Has $287,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,581,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after purchasing an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,607,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after purchasing an additional 359,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,195,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 664.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.44). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $240.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,500.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HPP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

