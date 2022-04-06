Van ECK Associates Corp Has $359,000 Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $665,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,740,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Shares of HIW opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.