Van ECK Associates Corp Has $461,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,194 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,215 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,225 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

NYSE:EOG opened at $117.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,062 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

