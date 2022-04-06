Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,010,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,372,000 after purchasing an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,158,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,622,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Masimo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 832,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Masimo by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 622,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,455,000 after buying an additional 136,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Masimo by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 613,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,125,000 after buying an additional 273,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $150,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106 in the last three months. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $145.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.05. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $133.94 and a 12-month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

