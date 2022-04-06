Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 25,809 Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

ONL stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.