Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 25,809 Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONL stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Orion Office REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $32.25.
Orion Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of office buildings. Orion Office REIT is based in SAN DIEGO.
